Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on politicians to be cautious of their utterances for the sake of nation-building.

Speaking against the backdrop of the call for a supplementary election in some polling units in Abia North senatorial district by the National and State Assembly Election Petition panel sitting in Umuahia, Kalu urged his political associates, followers, members, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to make derogatory statements against any member of the three-man panel led by Justice Cornelius Akintayo.

The senator stressed that the judiciary must be accorded due respect by Nigerians regardless of party affiliation, adding that the appellate court would correct the undoing of the tribunal.

Addressing a group of Abuja-based professionals of Abia State origin on Sunday, Kalu emphasised that the rule of law must be respected at all times, adding that the result of February 23, 2019, National Assembly election in Abia North senatorial district was a clear demonstration of his popularity and goodwill among the people.

He said: “My victory in February 23, 2019, National Assembly poll was landslide, beating my closet rival, Mao Ohaubunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 10,000 votes.

“I am aware of the controversies the ruling of the panel has generated.

“However, I am appealing to our people to thread with caution for the sake of peace and harmony.”

The former governor, who stressed that the judiciary is a vital component of the country, stated that the future of Nigeria’s democracy is dependent on the judicial process, adding that no nation can attain greatness without respect for the rule of law.