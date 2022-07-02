National Population Commission (NPC), Abia State, has said that it was determined to successfully conduct the on-going trial census in its quest to deliver credible census to the state. The commission said it took its time to choose quality personnel for the exercise, bearing in mind that the use of quality personnel will have a great impact on the out come of the exercise.

The Federal Commissioner for National Population Commission, Abia State, Chief Johnny Nwanne Nwabuisi (Muo ka Muo), disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the state level training /capacity building session for field personnel on trial census for the 2023 population and housing census.

The commissioner said that they were properly training enumerators and supervisors at the state level in preparation to deliver credible census in the state next year.

According to him, it will deploy a total of 110 field functionaries, which comprises enumerators, nine supervisors, six facilitators and one state coordinator for the trial census.

He assured Nigerians that it would leave no stone unturned to carry out the exercise meticulously, professionally and scientifically.

“For the next few days, participants will be taught the rudiments of the exercise alongside the necessary skills, with practical demonstrations of operations in the field with all efforts to deliver a truly scientific result. The trial census will prepare the ground for a credible and acceptable census next year, he assured.

He said further that the conduct of the training and capacity building for field personnel is the commission’s strategy of making sure that they have a fully equipped and solid based manpower for the trial census. He urged the participants to accord the training the seriousness and commitment it deserved. The commissioner explained that the trial census would cover nine local governments which comprises three councils in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.

The councils involved are (Abia North), Ohafia, Isuikwuato, Bende, (Abia Central) Umuahia North, Isialangwa South, Osisioma, and (Abia South), Obingwa, Ugwunagbo and Aba North.