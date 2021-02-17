From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abia State chapter, has rejected the biometric attendance register and has therefore asked its members to boycott the signing of the same.

It was gathered that the state government had introduced the signing of biometric register to check attendance of workers in the 17 council areas of the state.

State President of NULGE, Ikechi Nwaigwe, in a statement, explained that the Union took the decision as its members in the 17 council areas have been subjected to hardship without any salary or incentive to motivate workers.

He warned that all officers of NULGE in the 17 council areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the directive or face sanction.

“In view of the sufferings of our members across the 17 LGAs in the state and upon which our members have been subjected to further hardship without any salary and or any incentive, amongst other pressing issues affecting the LG workers in the state, NULGE has taken the decision.

“You are hereby directed to boycott the biometric clocking attendance effective from 16/2/2021 until further notice. This decision is in the best interest of our members and the Union, NULGE. The Union appreciates your effort and support to it against all odds,” the statement stated