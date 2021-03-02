By Chinelo Obogo

the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Abia State chapter, has called off its strike.

In a memo signed by the state chairman, Kizito A. Kalu and secretary, Nnenna Okonkwo, the body said after a meeting between the national executive of the NUT and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Monday, March 1, the state government agreed to liquidate all outstanding arrears of salaries owed to both senior and junior secondary school teachers before end of 2021.

The memo also revealed that government has agreed to pay school teachers the N10,000 added to the salaries of all workers in the state.

“Based on the intervention and extensive deliberation by the NUT national leadership on the plight of Abia teachers with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on March 1, 2021, it was resolved as follows: That the government will make teachers’ salaries top priority.

“The state government has agreed to liquidate all the outstanding arrears of salaries owed to both senior and junior secondary school teachers in the state before end of 2021.

“The government has agreed to pay the basic school teachers the N10,000 added on salaries of all workers in the state. The issues on policy matters will also be addressed when all the documentation like promotion, implementation, leave grants and others are made available.

“The government has equally directed that the check-off dues and teachers’ retirement contributions should be paid along with every salary payment of teachers.

“On the forgoing and based on the understanding reached with the NUT leadership, the strike is hereby suspended. Teachers are by this notice directed to go back to classes on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The national leadership commends teachers doggedness and sustainability throughout the period of the strike.

“The NUT, Abia State sincerely appreciates the solidarity, unity, support and cooperation during the period. We want to sincerely appreciate Governor Ikpeazu for his timely intervention and we pray that those offices involved in the implementation of all the resolutions will do the needful. We want to also thank the National President of the NUT, Dr. Nasir Idris, the Secretary General, Dr. Mike Ene and the National Treasurer, Segun Raheem, for their encouragement and support in this struggle,” the memo read.