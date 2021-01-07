From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Abia State chapter, has warned Abia State Government to stop playing politics with the welfare of teachers in the state.

NUT which accused the state government of not honouring any of the agreements it entered with teachers, threatened to embark on strike to drive home its demands.

Recall that the National Leadership of NUT, in a letter dated December 2nd, 2020, gave the Abia State government 21 days to clear the salary arrears of her members among other demands or risk indefinite closure of schools.

In an enlarged State Leadership Meeting of NUT, Abia State Wing, held on Wednesday, the union observed with dismay that its members were still being owed backlog of salary arrears despite promises by government.

NUT in a press release signed by its State Chairman, Elder Comrade Kizito A. Kalu; and Secretary, Comrade Mrs. Nnenna Okonkwo, respectively, decried the attitude of the state government towards teachers’ welfare, and threatened a showdown.

The release read in part, “That Abia State government has not taken any tangible step aimed at meeting the demands of the Union.

“That it is unfortunate that up-to-date information shows that there is no invitation from the state government to meet and agree on our demands.

“That the three months salary payment out of 15 months arrears was insignificant.

“That Junior Secondary School Teachers are still being owed 11 months while Primary School Teachers are still on arrears of 3 months.

“That there are other demands from the Union apart from matters of salary arrears.

“That the issue of alleged Bank Verification Number (BVN)/Staff Audit is a diversion and does not have any relationship with our demands.

“7. That teachers hold government to honour the agreement the two parties had since 2017 to date which includes:

“Non-payment of TSS to primary school teachers and other issues related to that.

“That NUT gave the notice of strike for the legitimate rights of her members.

Conclusively, the meeting resolved that the envisaged antics of the government is unacceptable to the Union and the entire Abia teachers in the public basic and senior secondary schools.

“Government is advised to avoid diversionary tactics and settle the disagreement that made the Union to give notice of strike in order to continue to galvanize effective academic activities in our schools.

“Accordingly, teachers should await further directives, continue to be law-abiding, stay safe and observe all Covid-19 protocols.”