From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Contrary to earlier statement by Abia State Government that six corps members tested positive to the dreaded coronavirus, the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Mrs. Bona Fashakin has said the state NYSC Orientation camp at Umunna in Bende Local Government was free from the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu admitted that six corps members tested positive COVID-19 and that they have been treated and discharged.

“So far, we have recorded only six positive cases of the disease among those tested and they have been managed and discharged as applicable”.

Speaking in Umuahia yesterday, Fashakin insisted that the Abia State Orientation Camp of the Corps was Covid-19 free as they have consistently subjected all Corps members and staff to compulsory testing before entry into the camp while all the Covid-19 protocols are observed inside the camp.

She stated that those who test positive at the entrance are immediately conveyed by ambulance to Amachara for PCR confirmation without being allowed to enter the camp until certified free of the virus.