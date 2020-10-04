

Okey Sampson Umuahia

A commercial motorcyclist escaped death by the whiskers in Umunneochi Local Government of Abia State when two men in military uniform reportedly unleashed a vicious attack on him.

It was gathered that the Okada rider had picked the uniformed men at Leru junction, Umuchieze, Umunneochi on Friday and they directed him to drop them at Nneato.

It was further gathered that when they got to a place near Spiritan University, Nneochi, the hoodlums stopped the okada rider and forced him into the nearby bush.

There, criminals were said to have tied the commercial motorcyclist up with rope and hacked him with unknown objects.

The hoodlums reportedly left after believing their victim was dead, and made away with his motorcycle.

However, after a while, the man regained some strength, untied himself and crawled to the roadside where he was rescued.