From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has said only one person will be state governor in 2023, apparently making reference to the keenly contested campaign for his successor in next year’s election.

The governor made the remark in Aba at the weekend during the launching of a document framework, the “Needs Assessment Document/Induction ceremony” of a group, Ngwa Patriots Forum (NPF).

Ikpeazu noted that in the process of electing who would be governor of the state, some people may have been wronged, and urged them to forgive.

“Only one person will be governor of the state in 2023; in the process of choosing who would be governor, some people may have been wronged, they should forgive, I will not leave my people in 2023”.

Ikpeazu commended the efforts of members of the NPF in seeking ways that will bring even development to Ngwa land.

While urging Ngwa land to strive to be one, he said it was imperative for the Ngwa nation to ask themselves who they are as a people.

Ikpeazu who recommended the book to all Ngwa people to read and digest added that it would serve as a guide to politicians.

NPF President Chief Uzo Ihuka applauded Ikpeazu for ensuring that the next governor of the state will come from Ngwa extraction.

He regretted that the move had generated popular discord.

“An impressive and commendable feat that would have been celebrated and applauded if it were in other clans, but unfortunately, this has generated disunity amongst our brothers. We have never been so polarized before in the history of Ngwaland”.

Ihuka informed that the report of the needs assessment committee NPF set up revealed that some local government areas in Ngwaland were deficient in infrastructure development and called for more concerted efforts for even development of the entire area.

He said the Needs Assessment Document will be a developmental parameter that will enhance good governance across Ngwaland.