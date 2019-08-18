Chuks Onuoha Umuahia.

Organized Labour in Abia State said yesterday that Government has set up a committee of seven persons, comprising of Labour leaders and Government representatives, to work and articulate within a short period, modalities to clear outstanding salaries and pensions in identified sectors of the service. In a one-page press release they made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Abia state capital, Organized Labour stated that the above is the outcome of a meeting they held with the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. The document, which was signed by the Chairmen of the three major Unions in the state, namely NLC, Com. Uchenna Obigwe, TUC, Com. Sunny Onwuma, and JNC, Com. Chris Okoro, stated that they met in respect of the ultimatum they issued on Friday, August 16th, 2019.

The document stated further that “Contrary to the unsubstantiated rumor that is going on in the state, the state Government has affirmed that they have not received any new tranche of the Paris club fund.

“The Governor has set up a committee of seven persons, comprising of Labour leaders, who will work within a short period to articulate and bring out modalities to clear outstanding salaries and pensions in identified sectors of the service.

“The handling of the outcome of the report of the committee by Government will determine Labours next line of action”.