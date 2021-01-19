From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A lady, Miss Juliet Omelihu, who residents on New Umuahia Road, Aba, Abia State has alleged that policemen forcefully broke into their home on June 17, 2020, at about 11pm and whisked away his elder brother, one Ezenwoke Omelihu.

Testifying before the Abia State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Miss Omelihu said since that night when police whisked away his brother, 29, and went away with his tricycle and phone, no member of their family has seen or heard anything from his elder brother.

The petitioner described his elder brother as a hardworking artisan who does almaco work as well as engage in tricycle transport business to support his artisan work to make ends meet.

She explained that as the policemen were trying to break the doors to their house, a neighbor, one Mr Emenike, thinking there were armed robbers, jumped out through his window and police promptly arrested his wife.

“When she was bailed from the police detention eventually, she affirmed that my brother and herself were detained at Azuka Police Station, Aba”.

The petitioner submitted however that despite the fact that the tricycle of his brother the police took from their home on June 17, 2020 was found at Azuka Police Station, yet police there claimed that Ezenwoke Omelihu was not in their custody.

“Since Azuka Police Station denied that my elder brother is not in their custody, my family members have visited other police stations, such as, Eziama, Eastern Ngwa and the Central Police Stations, all to no avail”.

Counsel to the Police, DSP FC Okafor who cross examined the petitioner declared that “Ezenwoke is not with the Police”. He went further to submit that the people that took his elder brother who were wearing Police jacket and cap may have been kidnappers.

Chairman of the Panel, Retired Justice Sunday Imo restated that the Panel is a fact-finding one and will uphold justice and fairness in any matter before it.

The matter was adjourned till February 9, 2021 for further hearing.