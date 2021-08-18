From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Ikwuano Council Area of Abia State has reacted to the verbal attacks by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on the national organizing secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd).

Ikwuano is the Local Government Area of Col. Akobundu.

Wike had on Sunday, accused Akobundu of being responsible for the decamping of the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia in the House of Representatives by denying the lawmaker the nomination of officers in his Ward during the last PDP Ward Congress in Abia.

Wike went further to allege that Akobundu did that because of his governorship ambition.

Reacting to Wike’s allegation while addressing the press in Umuahia, chairman of Ikwuano PDP stakeholders, Rear Admiral Ralph Osondu (rtd) said Wike was not properly informed on the conduct of the last PDP Ward Congresses in Abia State.

“From his (Wike’s) statement, he appeared to be confused on which Ward Akobundu prevented a Federal House member from producing his Ward Exco”.

Admiral Osondu said it was unfortunate that Gov Wike could blame Col. Akobundu for Hon Sam Onuigbo’s decamping to APC which he said the latter did for his personal ambition and not as a result of the Ward Congress.

“Gov Wike is hereby invited to note that Ikwuano LGA conducted it’s last PDP Congresses in orderly manner without external interference either from Col Akobundu or any other political leader in Abia State.

“For the fact that Abia State has a sitting governor who is the leader of the party in the state, Wike is therefore advised to restrict himself to the political affairs of Rivers State and stop dabbling into issues he is not properly informed of in other states”.