From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief Whip of the Abia State House of Assembly Hon Munachim Alozie has berated the member representing Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Solomon Adaelu, for alleged non-performance.

Alozie, who stated this while declaring his intention to vie for the Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo federal constituency seat, was worried that the area had lagged behind, especially in the attraction of projects.

‘Anybody who looks at Obingwa/Osisioma Ngwa/Ugwunagbo federal constituency of Abia State will discover that it has lagged behind seriously. I don’t know the reason; if the man representing us now knows what he has gone there to do or not,’ he stated.

‘There is something about projects, you can get to the House and negotiate for projects for your constituency, but when you cannot do that, you are bound to fail.’

He pledged to use his experience and contacts to attract projects to improve the lives of the people of his constituency.

‘I want to go to the House of Representatives to make good laws. The new electoral law has solved lots of problems. If we have good laws and implement them, you will see that governance will be very functional.

‘I’m from Ugwunagbo LGA where there are problems with good roads. As a legislator, all you need do is to negotiate; you can get these roads done through lawmakers that have other needs to help you.

‘If I go there, I will attract projects that will improve the lives of the people of my constituency. There are too many things that my going to the House of Representatives can help my people get.’

On the poor state of roads in his constituency, the lawmaker explained that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the construction of the road from the Ugwunagbo LGA headquarters to Akanu Ngwa while work is also ongoing on the Ohanku, Obohia and Port Harcourt roads which links Ugwunagbo constituency with Aba and environs.