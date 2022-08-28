From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya has canvassed support for the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, expressing confidence that the former vice president will win next year’s presidential election.

Ogbonna who said he hinged his confidence on Atiku, given his pan

Nigerian disposition and passion for the development of the country, declared that the people of Abia State will vote massively for the PDP’s candidate so as to realize their desire for the infrastructural development of the state.

He noted that contrary to the postulations of some leaders in Abia State, what Abia actually needs is the reversal of its infrastructural deficit and not ministerial appointments which he described as statutory.

Chief Ogbonnaya, the state campaign coordinator of Atiku Abubakar presidential organization, spoke in Umuahia when he addressed coordinators from various wards in the state.

He said it amounted to a distraction for some people to purport to negotiate on behalf of the entire South when some states like Abia have their perciliar needs.

He noted with dismay that there is no single federal presence in Abia as all the federal roads in the state have become death traps.

“The Umuahia- Bende-Ohafia- Arochukwu, the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene, the Aba -Ikot Ekpene, the Aba – Port Harcourt highway roads have all collapsed. So what Abia needs urgently are infrastructural development”, Chief Ogbonnaya said.

He regretted that inspite of the fact that Abia has the largest gas deposit in the country, it has nothing to show for it while the Ukwa Deep Port has remained on the drawing board for long.

He also listed the Aba free trade zone and Obuaku deep sea port as developmental infrastructure in the state that need urgent federal government’s attention.

Ogbonnaya who is a former Commissioner in the state said there would be a reversal of such a bad fortune for Abia if Atiku is elected the next president of Nigeria next year.

He charged the coordinators to ensure that Atiku and PDP get the highest votes from the state come the presidential election.

On the controversy surrounding the clamour for the post of national chairman of the party to go to the South,the PDP chieftain asked the agitators to be patient.

According to him, “we already have a precedent. When Umaru Yardua became president in 2007, the chairmanship which was in the North automatically was zoned to the South. That was how Prince Vincent ogbulafor became national chairman. But that was after the election of the President”

He therefore enjoined the gladiators to sheath their swords and work for the victory of Atiku and PDP after which other contending issues would be resolved naturally.

Chief Ogbonnaya also called on leaders of PDP in Abia State to defend the party against tyranny and imposition of candidates.

“The job of elders is to speak out against evil at all times,no matter the consequences”, he said