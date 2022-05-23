From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state has deepened following Sunday’s House of Representatives and State House of Assembly primaries in which the majority of the aspirants withdrew at the last minute, citing a strange 3-man delegates list.

The aspirants’ action followed the party’s insistence to conduct the primaries with what they (aspirants) described as a strange 3-Man delegates list.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

All the PDP governorship aspirants in the state, except Prof Uche Ikonne (said to be the governor’s anointed candidate), had insisted there was no 3-man delegates election held in the state.

The aspirants last week, took their matter to the national leadership of the party in Abuja.

Led by Abaribe, the aspirants who appealed to the party’s NWC to do away with any list submitted by Abia SWC as 3-man delegates list and shift the Abia primaries until a proper 3-man delegates election was conducted in Abia.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Independent National Electorial Commission (INEC) last week, had written that the 3-man delegates’ election was yet to be conducted in Abia and this gave some of the aspirants the hope that the primaries might be shifted as was the case in Imo and Anambra states.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Some of the aspirants who spoke to Daily Sun said they were however surprised when early Sunday morning, a strange 3-man delegates list was released for the purposes of the primaries billed for the same day.

Although the aspirants who withdrew from the primaries have not made any official statement, but it is believed that some of them might either go to court or decamp to other parties from where to advance their political careers.