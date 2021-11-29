By Chukwudi Nweje

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ forum in Abiriba, Abia, has passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration in the state.

The forum said Ikpeazu has not only continued to improve the infrastructure stock of the state but also provided security for the people and promoted small and medium scale enterprises in the state.

In a communique signed by its leader, Mba Ukariwo, the state’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, and about 40 others after a stakeholders’ meeting, the forum noted that Ikpeazu’s transformation efforts were seen in his recent award as the Governor of the Year on SME Development by the New Telegraph Newspaper as well as the listing of Abia State as the third most preferred investment destination in Nigeria for 2020 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It said: “We wish to restate our total confidence in the administration of Governor Ikpeazu, who has continued to improve the infrastructure stock of the state, provide security for our people, and promote small and medium scale enterprises in the state. Of particular note to us are the construction of Ugwuezi Road, Abiriba and Abiriba-Nkporo Road by Ikpeazu as well as numerous other roads done by his administration in Aba that has further enabled our people to engage in their primary occupation of trade and commerce.”

It commended the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, for his loyalty, support and synergy with his principal, and urged members of the party in Abiriba and the state to work hard and promote the growth of PDP.

“We appreciate the harmonious relationship between Chukwu and the seventh Abia State House of Assembly, led by Chinedum Orji, that has ensured dividends of democracy are delivered to the people of our constituency in particular and the state in general.”

The forum thanked the governor for the recent re-assignment of Kalu, erstwhile commissioner for Information to the Ministry of Trade and Investment as well as other appointments offered to Abiriba sons and daughters.

It also congratulated the Abia State First Lady, Nkechi Ikpeazu, on her recent Doctorate Degree from Abia State University, Uturu.

