From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The infighting in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State over which zone will produce the next governor of the state, has taken its first causality with the suspension of the State Secretary of the party, Mr David Iro.

Iro was suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC), of the party at its meeting at the party secretariat Umuahia.

PDP in a statement yesterday, said Iro was suspended for one month for making unguarded utterances that brought embarrassment to the party.

The statement signed by the Vice Chairman of the party, and Chairman for Abia North, Elder Abraham Amah, said the Secretary overstepped the bounds of his office.

”That the state Secretary should proceed on one month suspension with effect from May 10, 2022, for acting outside the purview of his office which caused an embarrassment to the image of the party”.

The suspension was coming barely 72 hours after the Secretary while addressing journalists, insisted that the party had not conducted its three-man delegate congress contrary to claims by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who had in a viral video, informed about the success of the exercise in his Ward 7 in Obingwa.

In a position that appear to align with the suspended secretary, PDP in the statement, admitted that the process of choosing delegates for the party’s primaries had not been concluded.