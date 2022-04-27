From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Pensioners in Abia State Wednesday besieged Government House, Umuahia in protest over alleged non payment of their pensions and gratuities.

The pensioners who matched round some streets of the state capital, singing solidarity songs and holding placards, accused the Abia State government of allegedly owing them about 30 months pensions.

While lamenting that the few months their pensions were paid into their bank accounts, come in half, they alleged that non of them has been paid his or her gratuity since the past 20 years.

The senior citizens who were led by their coordinator, Chief Emeka Okezie, expressed disappointment with the poor manner Abia State government has been handling the affairs of his members, which he said death of many of their members.

He called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to do some to alleviate the suffering of his members.

Addressing the protesters, the secretary to Abia State government, Chris Ezem said the State government would not allow workers to suffer.

“It does not give anybody joy to see pensioners suffer. Protest is not the best, engage in dialogue. We have not recovered from EndSars.”

Commissioner for finance, Dr Aham Uko assured the pensioners that those of them who have not received their current pensions would get bank alerts on or before Friday.