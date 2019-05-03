Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Etim Ene Okon, has said the command arrested 53 kidnap and robbery suspects, recovered arms and vehicles in the past one month.

Speaking in Aba yesterday while on a working visit, Okon said the arrests were made possible as a result of the new strategy he put in place to fight violent crimes in Aba in particular and the state in general.

He said: “When I came to Abia, I noticed that crime, particularly kidnapping was on the increase. I had to re-strategize, strengthened the anti kidnapping unit of the command. I went further to create other anti kidnapping units in Aba and fortified them.”

Okon said the story carried by some section of the media that he said many policemen in Abia State are criminals was misrepresentation of facts.

“I was lecturing the policemen in Aba and in the process I told them that the clamour for posting to Aba is becoming too much, that every police man in Abia wants to work in Aba. That they should desist from such clamouring if the intention is to come to Aba and aid criminality, that the police force will never tolerate it and that they should desist from it in order not to involve in any criminality that will tarnish the image of the Force.

“Every policeman in Abia wants to go to Aba. My question is, to do what? Does it mean police work cannot be done at Nkporo, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato and Uzuakoli? Why must it be Aba?”

He said the command would continue to subject corrupt officers to internal disciplinary process, orderly room trial and that any officer found culpable would be punish accordingly.

“We don’t want bad things in the police”.

While assuring there will be no hiding place for criminals in Abia, Okon said he would continue to strengthen relations between the police and civilians in the state through meetings with traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

He added that it was through this that police would be able to work optimally and eradicate crime in the state.