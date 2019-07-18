Okey Sampson, Aba

The Abia State Police Command said a native doctor and 77 others were arrested for kidnapping, robbery and cultism in the last three weeks. This is even as the command recovered 25 firearms, 80 ammunition/cartridges while 22 suspects were charged to court within the period under review.

Addressing newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, said the native doctor, Amanze, 65, who hails from Umunta village in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state, prepared charms for some of the kidnap suspects as well as their armourer.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests and recoveries, Okon said on July 5, two students of Abia State University, Uturu were arrested for attempting to rob a fellow student and one locally made pistol and live cartridge were recovered from them.