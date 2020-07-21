Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command said it has arrested the policeman, who killed two persons in Aba penultimate week, and fled. He was apprehended on Sunday night at Akunapu in Isiala Ngwa North local government area of the state.

This is even as police have said the arrested former police sergeant would appear in court immediately on conclusion of investigations.

Former Sergeant Chinatu Onyema, who was of the operations department, police headquarters, Umuahia, shot and killed one Ifeanyi Chidi Kalu and Izunna David Enyinnaya in Aba and since then had been on the run.

The state command last week declared Onyema wanted and placed N500, 000 cash reward for anybody who could give information that could lead to his arrest.

While declaring the now dismissed policeman wanted, the state Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede said that Sergeant, whose wife hurriedly packed out from their last known address, was tracked to Ijebu Ode by detectives last week, but before he could be arrested, he had left the place.

In a statement yesterday, police public relations officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said Sergeant Onyema, who hails from Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area, was arrested Sunday night by detectives from the police command.

Ogbonna said the arrested cop would appear in court after the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, Agbede has visited the families of the slain men. While condemning the action of the policeman, Agbede appealed to youths in the area to avoid violence and not to take the laws into their hands.