Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia state police command said they have arrested the policeman who

killed two persons in Aba penultimate week and fled. He was apprehended on Sunday night at Akunapu in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government of the state.

This is even as police has said the arrested police sergeant would

appear in court immediately after investigations were concluded.

Sergeant Chinatu Onyema who was of the Operations Department, police

Headquarters, Umuahia, shot and killed one Ifeanyi Chidi Kalu and Izunna David Enyinnaya in Aba and since then has been on the run.

The state command last week declared Sergeant Onyema wanted and placed

N500, 000 cash reward for anybody who could give information that

would lead to his arrest.

While declaring the now dismissed policeman wanted, the state

Commissioner of police, Janet Agbede said that Sergeant, whose wife

hurriedly packed out from their last known address, was tracked to

Ijebu Ode by detectives last week, but before he could be arrested, he

had left the place.

In a statement yesterday, the state command police public relations

officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna said Sergeant Onyema who hails from Isiala

Ngwa Local Government Area, was arrested Sunday night by detectives

from the police command.

Ogbonna said the arrest of Onyema who is now in custody, was sequel to

an internal intelligence team set up by CP Agbede which work he said

paid off when the killer coy was tracked to where he was arrested on

Sunday.

Ogbonna said the arrested cop would appear in court after the

conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, CP Agbede has visited the families of the slain men and

while condemning the action of the policeman, appealed to youths in

the area to avoid violence and not to take the laws into their hands.

The CP said every efforts have been put in place to get the fleeing

police arrested and be brought to justice and promised to assist

families of the deceased during and after their burials.