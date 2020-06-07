Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man believed to be mentally deranged and whose name could not be

immediately ascertained has been arrested by the police in Aba, Abia

State for being in possession of a dead baby.

It was gathered that the man was found at the Afor-Ule market, off

Aba-Owerri road, Aba with the dead baby and his inability to explain

who the child’s mother was, her whereabouts and the cause of death of

the baby was said to have infuriated and prompted a mob that have

gathered to attempt to lynch him.

It was equally gathered that the uneasiness created around the scene

by the mob’s attempt to lynch the suspect, attracted the attention of

a police patrol team from the Abayi police station who rescued him.

The police team was said to have quickly moved the suspect who is

reported to be in his early 30s to the Abayi Police Station.

There was this fear among some residents of the city that there have

been instances in the past where some people disguised as mad men to

commit some heinous crimes and the suspect could be one of them.

A source at the at Abayi Police Station said the suspect was placed

under close monitoring, adding that efforts to extract information

from him about the baby and the mother have proved abortive as the man

had continued to act strangely since he was brought to the station.

“Since he was brought to Abayi Police station, our men have tried all

they could to get meaningful information from him (suspect), but he

has been incoherent with his statements”.

Investigation revealed that the body of the baby was deposited at the

Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) morgue, while police

have urged residents of the state whose baby is missing to report at

the Abayi police station or any nearest police station.