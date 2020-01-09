The Abia Police Command says it has arrested an alleged member of a kidnap/armed robbery gang, said to be terrorising the residents of Aba.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ene Okon, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba, yesterday.

He said that a reliable police source identified the suspect as Darlington Olewumbu from Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo.

He said that the suspect was residing at No. 20 Christ Street, off Ibere Road, Aba.

Okon said that the suspect was a member of a three-man kidnap/robbery gang on the wanted list of the Intelligent Response Team.

Olewumbu was arrested at Agu Street, off Elvina Road by a team of detectives led by SP Alphonsus Ayang, the Divisional Police Officer, Ndiegoro in Aba, following a tip off. He was allegedly arrested while in possession of one locally-made revolver pistol with one live ammunition, one locally-made double barrel short gun and six rounds of live cartridge.

A police source said that during interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect and his gang were getting set for a kidnap operation, before he was arrested.

The source said the command had intensified search for the two other members of the gang, who were on the run, following Olewumbu’s arrest.