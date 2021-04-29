The Police have blamed Wednesday’s attack on Nkporo Police Station, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia, on “common criminals,” saying they were repelled from achieving their mission.

In a statement issued yesterday, in Umuahia, the Abia police command spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said that the station was not burnt, contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

He said the criminals, suspected to be hibernating around the station, took advantage of the morning rainfall and attempted an attack on the station, but were repelled.

“They threw an explosive at the charge room which caused damage to the counter, chairs and benches, therein.

“They burnt one unserviceable police motorcycle outside, broke the windshield of the patrol van and stole two exhibit motorcycles, but nobody was injured,’’ he added.

Ogbonnaya further stated that efforts were in progress to track the suspects.