Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Commissioner of Police, E. Etim Okon, has said that in the past two weeks, the command has arrested over 22 kidnap suspects, while it rescued over seven kidnap victims and recovered some vehicles used by the men of the underworld for operations.

This announcement comes on the heel of the command’s arrest, on Wednesday, of seven persons, among them a female, in a community over various crimes in the area, and the recovery of arms said to be concealed in sawdust bag.

The recent stories of success, Okon said was made possible with the new strategy he said the command has adopted in tackling violent crime. This he said entails taking the fight to the doorsteps of kidnappers. He added that having seen the impact the proactive measure would be sustained in the days ahead. The commissioner who spoke in Umuahia on the readiness of his command to reduce kidnapping and other violent crimes in Abia State to barest minimum said on Wednesday that operatives of SIB Umuahia led by ASP Anthony Etim acting on credible information, swooped on a seven man syndicate noted for criminal activities in Atani, Arochukwu LGA, Abia State,and subsequently arrested them.