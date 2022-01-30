From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia command of the Nigeria police said it is commencing the physical/credentials screening exercise for the year 2021 recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (Constables).

According to a release by the command’s PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna, the exercise which will hold nationwide on Local Government basis, will start from February 1 to 20, 2022.

In Abia State, according to the PPRO, the exercise will take place at the Police Officers’ Mess Umuahia from 8am daily with Aba North, Aba South,

Arochukwu and Bende LGAs taking the first shot on February 1.

February 2 is for Ikwuano, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South and Isuikwuato LGAs.

While candidates from Obingwa, Ohafia, Osisioma, Ugwunagbo and Ukwa-East LGAs will take their turns on February 3

February 4 and 5 are for candidates from Ukwa – West, Umunneochi

Umuahia North, Umuahia South LGAs and MOP up.

The release advised all applicants of Abia State origin that successfully completed their Online Recruitment Registration in the ongoing 2021Recruitment exercise to come along with their

National Identity Card/Slip;

original and duplicate copies of their O’Level result(s); Certificate of Origin, birth Certificate or declaration of age.

The applicants are also to come with print-out of application submission confirmation / profile page, duly completed guarantor’s form, two office flat files/passport photos, a pair of white shorts/polo.

Ogbonna reminded the applicants of the needed to observe COVID-19 protocol, adding that the exercise is free.