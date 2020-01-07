Chuks Onuoha, Aba

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, has disclosed the identities of the five suspects linked with the kidnapping of a young boy from Umuoba, Isiala Ngwa South LGA on Monday.

Okon who disclosed this to newsmen in Aba said that the suspects had also confessed to the crime.

“I am aware of the arrest of five kidnappers who have confessed to kidnap escapades to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).They are undergoing interrogation,” he said.

He gave their names as Ejike Nwankocha, 42, who claimed to be a native doctor, David Alfred, 23, Augustine Ejike, 24, Alexander Azubunne, 24, and Chide Monye, 23.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects are all from Amaekpu autonomous community in Isiala-Ngwa North LGA of Abia.

We gathered further that the suspects kidnapped the young boy to use him as a bait to get his relation who resides abroad to pay ransom.

According to our source, trouble started when on December 18, 2019, when a woman who boarded a bus from Abuja enroute Aba was transferred to another vehicle with some other passengers at Umuahia.

We learnt that when the vehicle headed for Aba, near Isiala Ngwa bus stop, the driver stopped and picked two other young men and later veered off the road towards their den after letting off two NYSC members.

“While moving towards their den, the kidnappers picked the boy and another woman both of whom they later released on December 23 and 24th after they had collected ransom from their families.

The suspects are also responsible for the kidnapping of innocent citizens and robberies carried out around Isiala-Ngwa North – Umuahia – Aba road and Owerrinta area of Abia” our source stated.

Two locally-made guns, several leg chains, and a battle axe, handcuffs and charms were recovered from the venue of the arrest, we learnt further.

Okon said that the suspects would be prosecuted after the conclusion of investigations.