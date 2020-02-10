Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has decried the “threats” and “utterances” against the group by the Abia state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, in regard to the slated burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents, saying that the police chief is taking advantage of the situation to advance his career.

The publicity secretary of the Igbo separatist group, Emma Powerful, made the claim in a statement he made available to reporters in Owerri.

According to Powerful, “It is now crystal clear to the general public that this caliphate servant in Nigeria Police uniform named CP Okon supposedly in charge of Abia Police Command in Umuahia Abia state wants to use the name of our most revered leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and indomitable IPOB worldwide to be noticed as the Fulani slave of the month.

“Last month it was Hope Uzodinma in Imo state, this month it is the turn of Abia in the person of this Mr Okon. He is given to making these irrelevant statements in order to advance his unremarkable career as the obedient servant of the caliphate the same way other equally misguided slaves in his position did before him. He and his masters in Arewa arid lands of the North should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves for threatening people attending a funeral service.

“CP Okon is expecting his slave masters to reward him the rank of AIG after the burial of our leader’s parents which we can assure him he will never get,” Powerful stated.

The group’s spokesman maintained that the supposed abuses by security agencies on Kanu’s home town “can only obtain in Biafraland where socio-cultural and political leadership are in the hands of unrepentant traitors.

“Will a commissioner of police make such a ridiculous statement in the Sharia north. Not even during the burial ceremony of countless murderous Fulani terrorists in the north did any police commissioner find it worthy to warn mourners not to attend a funeral service.”

He continued: “In the sad history of Nigeria, never has there been an edict or warning issued against those mourning the passing of loved ones only now in Abia state.”

Powerful vowed that the group will not relent if any of its members are wounded or killed.

Powerful recounted: “As our leader expressly pronounced during his radio address on Saturday 8 February 2020, should any shot be fired in and around Afaraukwu on Friday 14 February 2020, the family and children of CP Okon will be hunted down and killed.

“If Buratai is involved through his cowardly army that ran away from Boko Haram in the north with their tails between their legs, is found culpable his children will also pay the price anywhere they are in the world. We say enough is enough,” the separatists warned.

Powerful said he was not surprised at the Abia CP’s supposed threats because, according to him, others before him had done a similar thing but still could not subdue the group.

“Before this Okon came, there were other loud-mouthed southern police commissioners in Abia that sought to impress their Alimajiri masters by making unedifying and unguarded utterances against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the indomitable IPOB family.

“The same way they sunk into oblivion is exactly the same way this talkative imp will be quickly consigned to the scrapheap of used and discarded unthinking caliphate servants from the south. He is not the first and neither will he be the last. We wonder why these slaves to the Fulani people and their Caliphate in Sokoto reason negatively always.

“IPOB is not in the business of responding to incompetent lowly ranked officers of a failed, shameless, uncivilised and discredited colonial disgrace like Nigeria.

“IPOB is an international movement currently engaged in international diplomacy to drive home the need to put the long-suffering ethnic nationalities the British herded together into their failed experiment in Nigeria out of the primitive stranglehold of the eternally backward Arewa core north.

The group has however promised to involved other world leaders to bear witness to the activities of Nigeria security agencies during the burial.

“These inconsequential and roundly incompetent local police and military operatives blabbing away from a poorly maintained office in a dilapidated building in Umuahia and Ohafia is not worthy of an intelligent response from the great IPOB.

“We shall as always peacefully attend the burial of His Royal Majesty and his wife and should Nigerian army and police attempt to breach the peace, the world will bear us witness.

“However it is important we inform the Fulani masters of this Okon and those parading themselves as military officers in Afaraukwu Umuahia to beware because they cannot stop IPOB from coming to the burial of our leader’s parents on 14th of February, next week Friday.

“Biafra is resonating all over the world today especially thanks to our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB family worldwide. All the years of threats and brutal crackdowns on IPOB have all resulted in making IPOB more defiant, determined and ruthless in our pursuit of the noble goal of Biafra liberation.

“If the military might of the Alimajiri Nigerian North, a grand conspiracy of the judiciary and mind-numbing treachery of Igbo governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo, could not stop IPOB, how much less an unknown Fulani boy-boy and servant in police uniform in Umuahia,” Powerful boasted.