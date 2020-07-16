Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command have declared wanted Sergeant Chinatu Onyema, who shot dead two persons in Aba last week and had been on the run since then.

This is even as the state Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, has visited the homes of the slain men in Aba and condoled with their family members over the ugly incident.

In a release signed by Geoffrey Ogbonna, the command’s police public relations officer, on behalf of the commissioner of police, said

Sergeant Onyema, who hails from Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, was declared wanted for the murder of Ifeanyi Chidi Kalu and Izunna David Enyinnaya in Aba.

The release reads: “Abia State Police Command hereby notifies the general public that Sergeant Chinatu Oyema (now ex) formerly attached to the Department of Operations in the state police headquarters, Umuahia has been declared wanted.