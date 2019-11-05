Okey Sampson, Aba

The Abia State police command has debunked reports of two missing kids rescued inside caskets in a van in the state.

Reports making the rounds in the state said Abia State Vigilante Service (also known as Bakassi boys) rescued two missing children found inside a Mitsubishi van conveying caskets along the Aba/Port Harcourt Expressway.

The incident reportedly occurred at Uvulu-Ukwu community in Ugwunagbo Local Council Area.

But Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon said the two children were not conveyed inside caskets, nor were they kidnapped.

“It is false; nobody conveyed the children inside coffin. The two children were on their own. They entered one pickup, but it was not the van that conveyed coffin. The father of the two children came and said ‘no, I sent my children on errand and they now entered one pickup which is a different vehicle entirely from the one that carried coffin’. Nobody kidnapped them and they were not in any coffin,” said CP Okon.