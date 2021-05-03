From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The police in Abia are said to have launched a manhunt for a fleeing security guard after his employer, a widow, was brutally murdered in her home in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The woman, Mrs Queeneth Alozie, a retired nurse at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, was allegedly murdered penultimate Sunday, by yet to be identified assailants.

Until her death, the victim was the wife of a late medical doctor from Isingwu Umuahia, Dr. Alozie, owner of the popular Obioma Hospital, on School Road, Umuahia.

She was said to be living alone in their mansion opposite the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA), as the children are all based abroad.

It was gathered that the slain widow had recently employed the fleeing security guard from her maternal home in Mbaise, Imo State.

Reports have it that on the day of the incident, the woman’s older security man had gone to church in the morning, but when he returned and attempted to enter the compound, the gate was locked from behind.

The older security guard was reported to have alerted neighbours who broke into the compound through the back door, and discovered the widow in the pool of her blood. It was discovered she sustained an axe cut on the head.

A police source, who confirmed the incident, said investigations were on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder and also to track down the fleeing security guard, as he may have clue to what happened.