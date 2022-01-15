The Rapid Response Squad team of the Abia State Police Command says it has rounded up six suspected kidnappers terrorising the state and its residents.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers had abducted eight-year-old Maduabuchi Ezekwe along Glass Force Area, Aba and held him hostage in the house of one of their colleagues named Udochi David. They thereafter demanded a ransom of N20 million.

The victim’s relatives, it was gathered, paid N1, 762, 000 before he was released.

It was gathered that two of the kidnappers were also demanding another ransom of N500, 000 to buy a tricycle before they were arrested in their hideout in Okpulo Umuobu community Aba, Abia State.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede told Saturday Sun that the six suspected kidnappers had abducted over five victims in various places in Aba town before the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, Supol Johnbull Obiogwu and his operatives on November 3, 2021 arrested two of them- one Shalom Chijioke Timothy, 32, of Oniocha Ngwa in Obingwa Local Government Area and Favour Samson, 27, of Ahoadu West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

She said on November 5, 2021, the same Rapid Response Squad stormed a hideout in Okpulo community Aba and arrested four suspects.

She gave their names as Uchemadi Charles, 32 years old of Umuakatabwu in Obingwa L.G.A; Ikenna Nwabeke, 21 years old of Ukpu Umobo Aba; Cheneyere Ocheeze, 22 years old of Ukpu Umuobo Aba and Udochi David a.k.a Bishop, 24 years old of Umechinekwu Osokwa in Osisioma L.G.A, Abia State.

CP Agbede said that the same gang had on October 18, 2021 kidnapped Okezie Anthony Uche, 48 years old of Okpulo Umuobu in Aba along Okpulo-Umuobu Road.

She said the kidnappers shot him on his knee before he was kidnapped allegedly by one of the suspected kidnappers Chijioke Timothy. He reportedly took the victim to their hideout in Aro-Okpuala bush in Osisioma L.G.A Abia State.

She said the kidnappers demanded N20 million as ransom before the family of the victim paid eight thousand naira. He was subsequently released on October 21, 2021.

“On October 18, 2021, the same kidnappers also kidnapped one Amadubuchi Ezekwe of Glass Force Area Aba and held him hostage in one of the suspects, Udochi David house. at Umuehiukwu Osokwa, Osisioma L.G.A. and they demanded 20 million naira. The victim’s relatives paid N1, 762, 000 before he was released”, Agbede said.

The Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Johnbull Obiogwu, also spoke with Saturday Sun. He said “On November 3, 2021 we arrested the notorious kidnapper, Shallom Chijioke Timothy and Favour Samson through the phones of the victims which prompted further arrest of the four suspects on November 5, 2021 when we raided their hideout in Okpulo Umuobu community. We recovered two pump action guns with eight cartridges, three machetes, one military camouflage, four assorted GSM phones, two SIM cards and one ATM card.”

Obiogwu added that one of the victims, Tony Okezie who was shot on his knee cap by the kidnappers is still hospitalized and receiving treatment.

One of the suspects Shalom Chijioke Timothy, in a chat told Saturday Sun his involvement in the crime.

His words: “I hail from Onicha Ngwa in Obingwa L.G.A, Abia state. I have been involved in a different kidnap incident in Aba. We kidnapped Okezi Anthony Uche, he didn’t want to cooperate with us. I had to shoot him on his kneecap and from there he cooperated with us. I had to call the family of the victims and negotiate with them. We demanded 20 million naira as a ransom and they later paid 200,000 naira before we released him.

“I was totally involved in the kidnapping and we demanded N20 million but collected N1,762, 000 from the victim’s family. I was arrested through the phone of one of the victims and I have confessed to the policemen,” he said.

Another suspect, Ikenna Nwabueke stated his own side of the story. Hear him: “I hail from Okpu Umuobu Aba. I am an active member of the gang and have been involved in so many kidnappings in Okpulumobo and Aba environs. I am the one who guides the victims in our hideout. I used my motorcycle to drop any victims whose family had paid ransom. I also collect my own share.”

Another suspect, Udochi David stated: “I hail from Umuchukwu Osokwa Osisioma L.G.A Abia state. I have been involved in various kidnappings. I am an active member of the gang, I provide my dwelling house to keep kidnapped victims until when ransom will be paid.”

Yet another suspect, Chinyere Ochieze also spoke with the reporter. Said he: “I hail from Okpu UMuobo Aba, Abia State. I am an active member of the gang. I have been involved in Okpulumobo and Aba environs. I am the one who kept all the arms we always used during our operation.”

CP Agbede has assured that the arrested suspects would soon have their day court.