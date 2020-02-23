Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Command of the Nigeria police has arrested 11 notorious armed robbers in Aba, the commercial hub of the State.

This is even as the command has denied the arrest of some Chinese nationals with 15 human heads in Umuahia, the state capital.

Confirming the arrests, the state commissioner of police, Ene Okon said five of the armed robbers were arrested by a team of detectives from the Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba, while the remaining six were apprehended by men of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) also in the commercial city.

Okon said the Ndiegoro police team arrested the suspects in two different locations within the Ndiegoro and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba with arms and live ammunition.

A source told Sunday Sun that those arrested included: Ikenna Hezie of No 5B Onyere street Aba, Okam Ude,18, of Iheorji avenue Aba, Johnson Daniel Kalu,21, of Railway Street Aba; Edet Kufre, 27, of No 15B Ikemba Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The source hinted that Hezie was arrested with one locally made pistol with two live cartridges, while Ude was arrested also with one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges.

He said Kalu was arrested with one locally made pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, and Kufre had two locally made pistols and five rounds of 9 MM live ammunition during his arrest.

It was further gathered that on February 17, following intelligence report, Chinonso Onyema, 22 of No 56 Federal School road Aba and Chinedu Ezerioha,31, aka Tata of No 11, Emenike street, Aba were also arrested.