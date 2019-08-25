Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State police command has arrested a suspected fraudster who specializes in forging Abia State Government revenue receipts and using the same to dupe residents millions of Naira. Speaking with newsmen in his office at Umuahia before the suspect, Uche Livingstone Nzubechi, 32, was paraded; the state commissioner of police, Ene Okon who spoke through his Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna said on April 19, following a tip-off, the suspect was arrested in Aba. Okon disclosed that the suspect who hails from Ohuhu Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North Local government Area was arrested for forging documents of Abia State Board of Internal Revenue.

The commissioner of police said the suspect has over the years used the forged documents to issue to unsuspecting indigenes and residents of the state as original tax documents thereby defrauding them.