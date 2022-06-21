From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Police in Abia state have arrested a man who was alleged to have kept and slept with the decomposing corpse of a lady in his office in Aba, the state’s commercial hub, for four days.

It was gathered that the man, said to be an estate agent, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, had on Wednesday last week, invited the lady, whose identity had not been made public, over to his office located on the 3rd floor of No. 7 Factory/Eziukwu Road, Aba.

The lady was reported to have died in the man’s office under circumstances that was yet to be ascertained.

There are two versions of what led to the lady’s death.

While the first version has it that the lady died during sex romp with the man said to be in his late 60s, the second had it that the women was a victim of ritual murdered.

A source said that as the lady died on Wednesday last week inside the man’s office, instead of the man inviting the police or raising the alarm so people could help evacuate the corpse to the mortuary, he decided to allow it remain in his office where he was alleged to have slept with the corpse for four days when the bubble bust.

The source said people got to know what happened when after some days, the corpse began to produce offensive odour and a search began to know where such odour was coming from.

Our source revealed that before the source of the offensive odour could be traced on Saturday last week, the man was said to have put a call across to the wife, telling her he was sick and had been in the office for the past four days.

The wife was reported to have rushed to the husband’s office, found him unconscious and with the help of some medics stretchered him to a clinic at the basement of the building.

However, before doctors could commence treatment, neighbours were reported to have discovered the corpse in the man’s office and invited the police.

The man was swiftly arrested by operatives of the RRS, who equally prevented him from lynched by angry mob that gathered at the scene of the event.

The decomposing corpse, said to have been identified by her relatives, was later evacuated to the morgue.

Abia command’s PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna’ confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the man was in an unstable condition and not talking presently, adding that police are waiting for him to regain consciousness.

Ogbonna’ said police are investigating to know the cause of the woman’s death, and the level of the man’s involvement.