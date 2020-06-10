Okey Sampson, Umuahia

No fewer than 10 police officers serving in the Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police Force are reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tests reported on Sunday indicated that Abia had the highest number of those infected in the country for that day, with state governor Okezie Ikpeazu and 66 other persons testing positive.

Sunday’s figure indicated a 400 per cent increase from the previous day’s figure.

Investigations revealed that of the 67 positive cases, no fewer than ten were police officers serving in the Abia police command.

A highly placed Abia State Government official, who spoke under the cover of anonymity, told Daily Sun that police officers made up the highest number of new cases in Sunday’s NCDC report.

The source said all the police officers who tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined at the state isolation centre where they are being catered to and would soon be nursed back to good health.

‘I must tell you that contrary to the insinuation in some quarters that names of government officials were high on the list of those who tested positive on Sunday, the highest number we have on that list are policemen.

‘We do not intend to make their identities public for obvious reasons, but they have been duly notified, traced and are in the isolation centre where they are being taken care of and will soon be nursed back to good health.’

When contacted, police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna said he was not aware of the development.