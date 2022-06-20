From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, on Monday, paraded two suspected murderers and child traffickers, arrested over the murder of a woman and the abduction and selling her 11 months old baby.

The suspects identified as Chimaobi Kalu, 25, and David Ogwo Orji, 21, were alleged to have murdered one Chimhurumnaya Udeh, 21.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Agbede stated that the suspects tricked the victim who hails from Edda in Ebonyi state into a hotel known as Merry Home in Aba, where they killed her and stole her eleven months old baby who they later sold.

The CP revealed that the proprietor of the hotel one Mr Felix Abengowe, had reported to the police that an unidentified female corpse with a sharp cut on her neck was found in one of his rooms on April 16, 2022.

She said police detectives swiftly went into action and by May 16, 2022, the suspects were arrested.

“It was discovered that the suspects were motorcyclist operators who hails from Ugwueke in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

“Chimaobi Anyim Kalu resides at No 44 Nwogu street, while David Ogwo Orji lives at Umunkama roundabout all in Ngwa road area of Aba.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest one of the fleeing suspects and recover the little Chimeremobi Silver who was purportedly sold by the suspects”.

Agbede said the suspects have confessed to the crime, adding that one Chukwuemeka James, who is currently at large had asked them to kill the victim and abduct her child.

She said they revealed they drugged the deceased with a mixture of Yoghurt and piriton tablets before stabbing her with a broken glass cup on the neck.

The suspects also admitted that they handed over the stolen child to a lady child trafficker they did not know the identity, on the instructions of James, who later gave them the sum of N150, 000, which they shared equally among themselves.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .