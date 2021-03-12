From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba who gave his name as Uzoma Samuel (25) from Umuomi village in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state and five other suspects have been arrested for the killing of two operators of Point of Sale (POS) in Aba.

Other members of the gang arrested by the Inspector General of Police Rapid Response Team (IRT) attached to the Aba Area Command are Godwin Apeh (32), from Olamaboro LGA, Kogi State; Sunday Chibuike (22), from Ezinifite Mbaise LGA of Imo State; Godswill Kalu (23), from Ohafia LGA of Abia State; Chibuzor Gabriel (21) from Oshiri LGA of Ebonyi State and Abraham Thompson (27), an Indigene of Oron LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

Thompson was an operator of a commercial tricycle with Registration number Abia EZA 326 WZ, who provided his keke and served as the driver of the gang during their various operations.

Samuel, the gang leader and the other five arrested suspects confessed being behind the death of the two POS operators; Miss Ezinne Grace Iroh (23), from Ohafia LGA and Dr. Godwin Chimaobi Victor Igbokwe, a native of Isuikwuato LGA both of Abia State.

According to the gang leader, their aim was just to rob the victims, but that circumstances which he didn’t disclose led the operations to turn bloody.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects who are all said to be members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, include one Pump Action gun, one AK47 riffle, two locally made pistols, some yet-to-be expended live ammunition