From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has said it viewed the withdrawal of accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) as very embarrassing.

This is even as the founder and proprietor of Gregory University Uturu, Prof Gregory Ibe has decried the action of NBTE.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem said the action has not only appeared to have jeopardized the fate of students of the institution, but was also capable of destabilizing the current peace and harmony existing in the state.

The statement said it must be placed on record that academic activities were not disrupted in the institution, as teachers and staff of Abia Poly were not on strike before the NBTE’s harmer.