From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a private firm, Total Value Integrated Services Nigeria Ltd., for the establishment of Artisan Cluster at Umunneato in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Rev. Cletus Mba, signed on behalf of Abia Government, while the CEO of Total Value Integrated Services signed for his firm.

Speaking at the event, Rev Mba said the establishment of the cluster was aimed at bringing artisans in Aba together to ease ways of doing business.

He said the establishment of the artisan cluster would gulp over N30b on completion, adding that when fully operational, the cluster would eliminate street trading in Aba and its environs and urged artisans in the city to make maximum use of the cluster.

“The artisan cluster being established at Umunneato in Obingwa Local Government Area, near Aba will on completion gulp over N30b and I implore all artisans in the city to make maximum use of it” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the private firm, Dr. Prince Onyemachi Simon commended Governor Ikpeazu for his approval and showing great interest in the project.

Dr. Simon said the cluster which is mainly for leather and garment businesses, would have 15, 000 shops with modern facilities including banks, police station, internet services among others.

He explained that payment for shops in the project, which will be completed before 2023 would be made flexible for the artisans.

