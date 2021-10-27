From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has proposed three new universities for the state. That will bring to four the number of universities that will be owned by the state.

The three new universities which have already been approved by the State Executive Council are the Abia State Polytechnic to be converted to Abia State University of Science and Technology, Aba. Abia State University of Education, Arochukwu, springing out of Abia State College of Education, and Abia State University of Science and Management Studies, Aba, formerly the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Studies.

In a statement signed by the former Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, after the executive council meeting on October 26, the council approved the bifurcation of the Abia State Ministry of Education into the Ministry of Basic Education and Ministry of Post Basic Education.

