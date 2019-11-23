Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Government has proscribed the Amalgamated Tricycle Operators Association (ASATOA) and in its place, approved two new ones. The state Commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohamuo, who announced this, said government has instead approved two new unions, Aba Tricycle Riders Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA) and the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN). Nwaohamuo also announced changes in the colours of tricycles in the state away from the previous yellow, which was widely used by ASATOA. He stressed that henceforth, “all those under ATRIWA will have white and green as their colour, while those under TOAN will have white, green and brown, as theirs as well. The commissioner warned that all tricycle operators in both Aba and Umuahia were given 14 days from the day of the announcement to change to the above respective colours.

He added that aside ATRIWA and TOAN; a third tricycle union to be announced by the government soon will retain the old Abia Colour (Brown and Green). He went further to disclose that government has the right to increase further tricycle unions, warning that it can also proscribe anyone that willfully flouts its orders. He also said that the Transport Ministry would upon registration of the association(s) communicate the code of conduct to the association as announced by government. The Chairman of ATRIWA, Moses Ogbonna, said the renewal of the right of ATRIWA, which was once in operation some years back is a proof that its aim of giving tricycle operators a better welfare package and protection will finally be achieved.