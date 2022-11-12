From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A female Police Sergeant, Mrs Joy Nwogu, and a commercial tricycle (Keke) operator, Chimbo Ikechukwu, have been honoured by Vision Africa Radio station, Umuahia, Abia State for displaying uncommon characters.

The awards were given at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia during the celebration of Vision Africa’s 25th anniversary and 2022 Icons Reality show event.

While policewoman Nwogu was honoured for her dedication on duty in Umuahia and for being a model in the Nigerian Police Force, Ikechukwu was honoured for returning huge cash and other property forgotten in his tricycle by a passenger.

Also honoured at the event were Mrs Mary Cuport Mangset and Rev (Sis) Maris Anita of motherless babies homes, Ahieke, Umuahia North LGA and Uzuakoli, Bende LGA respectively.

They were rewarded for their commitment to saving the lives of motherless babies in society.

At the event also, Mr Edwin Nwabueze was given an award for taking care of his bedridden wife for 40 years.

Also during the 25th anniversary/Icon Reality show competition, Mr Kama Chukwuemeka Kalu went home with N500,000 for winning the star prize of the 2022 Icon Reality music show.

In his address at the event, the President of Vision Africa Radio, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha called for good characters in Nigeria to be honoured.

Bishop Onuoha stated that men and women of good character still live in Nigeria despite a high level of corruption.

He commended the winners of the Vision Africa awards for displaying uncommon dedication and honesty in society, assuring that Vision Africa would continue to partner with them for the advancement of mankind.

He commended Kalu for winning the top Prize of N500,000 and extolled all other contestants for their diligence and focus before and during the reality competition.

Kalu promised to build on the feat to rule his world and thanked Vision Africa for discovering other talented artists.

Also speaking, Ikechukwu, who returned the lost bag of cash and other items to his passenger, said his action was in tandem with his Christian belief and good parental upbringing.