Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State on Sunday recorded additional five COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of persons that have so far tested positive for the coronavirus to seven with one person discharged.

Disclosing this to journalists at the governor’s lodge in Aba, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said despite the number of people that have tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic, residents should not panic as government has enough facilities that would take care of coronavirus patients in Abia.

“Yesterday (Sunday) evening, the result of some samples we sent for testing returned with five persons testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to seven.

“However, of the two earlier cases, one has been discharged and result of the test carried out on the second patient returned negative, but could not make it the second time. She is still being managed and we are hopeful she would soon be discharged,” Ikpeazu said.