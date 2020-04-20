Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State has recorded its first COVID-19 cases as two persons are reported to have tested positive for the virus, the Abia State government confirmed late on Monday night.

The index persons were identified as natives of Ukwa and Umuahia North Local Government Areas respectively.

A release signed by Commissioner for Information Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said both patients were advanced in age, adding that they were stable in one of the state’s isolation centres.

According to the press release, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has ordered the deployment of ventilators to the centre in readiness for their use on the COVID-19 patients.

The information commissioner added that serious efforts were being made to trace those who had contact with the index patients.

He added that another patient, Prosper Vincent, whose sample was taken by NCDC officials over the weekend returned negative, adding that he (Vincent) would be released from isolation centre.

“We have received the report of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abia State this evening from NCDC. Both patients are advanced in age but currently stable at an isolation centre in our state,” the commissioner said.

He said contact tracing had commenced and that the state’s rapid response team was currently moving to bring in those who might have had contact with the two index cases.

Okiyi-Kalu called on the people of the state not to panic but continue to observe all the guidelines issued by the NCDC and the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

“Based on the ages of the patients, we are looking at a possible community transmission and will strongly advise that all those who may have come in contact with the two individuals who hail from Ukwa and Umuahia North areas of the state should immediately call 0700 2242 362,” the release stated.