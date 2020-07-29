Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

The Government of Abia State has said that it will continue to protect the identity of individuals that have contracted the dreaded coronavirus in line with internationally accepted protocols.

This comes as it announced the first death of a victim of the disease in the State.

The Commissioner of Information, Chief John Okeiyi Kalu, said the deceased, a 25-year-old man, died in the isolation centre, emphasizing that calls by the people to make names of persons who had contracted the disease public, was against global practice.

He regretted that people were not adhering to the guidelines to safeguard themselves from the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the State team on community testing and detection of persons carrying the coronavirus, on a visit to Ugwunagbo Local Government Area took blood samples from 47 persons for diagnosis.

The Chairman of the Council, Chief Peter Aguomba, said the visit and taking blood samples of the citizenry, will help early detection of carriers and from there check the spread of the disease among rural dwellers.