From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia residents Friday ignored the 5-day sit-at-home order, beginning from Friday, December 9 to 14, ordered by Simon Ikpa who claimed he was doing so on behalf of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ikpa had in a video that went viral, stated that the sit-at-home was in “preparation for the exit of Biafra from Nigeria.”

In a swift reaction however, IPOB, condemned Ikpa’s announcement and urged the people of the South-East zone to ignore the call on them to observe the 5-day sit-at-home.

Ikpa, described by IPOB leadership as a “faceless idiot” working for forces against the actualization of Biafra project said by ordering the sit-at-home, Ikpa wanted to unleash hardship on the people of the South East under the guise of fighting for Biafra, so that the people would reject the agitation.

Equally, the apex-Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo had condemned the five-day sit-at-home ordered by Ikpa, and said it was not in the interest of the people.

Throughout Abia state on Friday, there was no sign of observance of the sit-at-home as people moved about their normal businesses.

Unlike what happen on Mondays in the state when bank’s, markets and some public institutions close as a result of the sit-at-home, public institutions such as markets, banks and school opened for their daily activities.

In Umuahia, the state capital commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators were on the road, just as people moved about their normal businesses.

Banks, markets and shop onwers opened for business, even as pupils and students went to school as normal.

In Aba, the commercial hub of the state, the story was the same, people moved about their normal businesses as public institutions opened for normal activities.

Those who spoke to Saturday Sun said the 5-day sit-at-home was one too many, meant to inflict more hardship on them.

“The Monday sit-at-home is already taking Its toll on the people and adding to that, will amount to emasculating the people of the South East economically”.

The people called for a more pragmatic way of fighting for Biafra than the incessant sit-at-home which they said is crippling the economy of the South East.