Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

Chairman, Abia State Board of Internal Revenue, Celestine Agbara has said that he had arrested members of a clique that specialise in printing fake documents and receipts inorder to fleece governmemt of internally generated revenue.

Agbara, who disclosed this during an interview with Daily Sun in Umuahia, added that the suspects have been taken to zone 9 Umuahia for proper interrogation .

It was also gathered that those arrested have confessed to be members of ASATOA, an association of tricycle owners or operators, who specialise in printing fake receipts and sell to the public.

A member of the motorcycle operators, Jude Egwim, who spoke with Daily Sun disclosed that operators in the past have suffered so much from the fraudsters, who claim to be members of ASATOA.

“Most times, when members complain about the fake tickets being sold to them, they usually harrassed , molested and even beat us for having the audacity to challenge them. They even went as far as impounding our Keke”.

He called on the government to ensure the regulation of tickets to save innocent motorcycle operators from intimidation and extortion by ASATOA.