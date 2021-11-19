From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Nigeria police has arrested three kidnap suspects and rescued their victims, a mother and her child.

It was gathered that on November 12, at about 9.15pm, a 3-man kidnap gang abducted one Mrs. Chinwe Anayo (28) and her seven year old daughter, Oluebube along Umuojima Road in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

A source hinted that the victim’s husband, Linus Anayo put a call across to the commander of the RRS in the state, SP Obioguru Johnbull who detailed his men to go after the hoodlums.

According to the source, men of the RRS swung into action immediately and gave the kidnappers a hot chase which led to them being apprehended at Ebiri Omuma in Rivers State.

The victims, Chinwe and her daughter, Oluebube were rescued unhurt and have reunited with their family members, while all the three kidnappers were arrested.

Items recovered from the hoodlums who hail from Ebiri Omuma in Rivers State and whose names were given as Uba, 28, Daniel Chilaka, 29, and Peter Jumbo, 30, were one cut to size locally made gun, five live cartridges, one motorcycle and one matchete.

All the suspects were reported to have confessed to the crime and police said they are continuing Investigation into the matter.