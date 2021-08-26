Abia government, yesterday, said the state was safe to host the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) delegates conference.

Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, in a statement debunked a report alleged to have emanated from an official of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone C (South East) that the state was not safe for the event.

“While we are surprised by the content of the statement with regard to the current security situation in the South East and Abia State in particular given that the state has since regained its place of pride and remains one of the most peaceful if not the most peaceful state in Nigeria, a status that was only momentarily disrupted by the EndSARS crisis and agitations by groups, both of which were national issues, we are confident that his campaign of calumny is dead on arrival,” Kalu said.

He said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has put extraordinary security measures in place to restore normalcy in the heights of the aforementioned crisis and the results are the peace and tranquility the state has since been enjoying.

He said the state was safe and had been hosting different organisations and institutions, including members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, who also undertook extensive tours, without let, hindrance or any such other disruption, within the state during their meeting in May 2021.

“To put it in proper context, Abia State is not only relatively very safe but ready to play host to our respected journalists across the country.”

Abia State government has since started preparations and put machinery in motion for the successful hosting of the NUJ 2021 Triennial Delegates Conference in October this year in the state, and also to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for our highly revered journalists.”